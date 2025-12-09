Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa warns of qcom shakeout amid capital crunch

The quick commerce (qcom) sector in India is heading towards a sharp correction as companies run low on cash, and aggressive fundraising becomes apparent, said Albinder Dhindsa, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest qcom platform, Blinkit.

Signalling a shakeout in the sector, he said companies will soon be forced to confront how long they can continue absorbing steep losses. “Usually when this kind of imbalance exists, the correction is very swift. It often catches people by surprise,” Dhindsa said while speaking to Bloomberg. “The pendulum has already swung once from skepticism to exuberance. Whether the correction comes in three months or six months or next week, I do not know, but it will come,” he added.

The comments come on the same day as competitor Swiggy launches its qualified institutional placement (QIP), through which it plans to raise ~10,000 crore. It’s also a period when another rival, Zepto, has converted to a public company and plans to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO) next year. Notably, in November last year, Zomato itself had raised ~8,500 crore through QIP at a floor price of ~265.91 per share. In the case of Swiggy, the company has set a floor price of ~390.51 per share. Additionally, Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has also infused ~600 crore in the company’s qcom vertical.

According to filings, Swiggy intends to use majority of the proceeds, ~4,475 crore for expansion and operations of its qcom fulfilment network, about ~2,340 crore for brand marketing and business promotion, and ~985 crore in technology. In FY25, the consolidated cash balance for Swiggy stood at ~6,695 crore, compared to ~5,370 crore in FY24. In the case of Eternal, the closing cash balance in Q2FY26 was at 18,314 crore, compared to ~18,857 crore in the previous quarter. However, investors and analysts shared mixed views as qcom firms raise capital aggressively amid expansion plans. Aakash Agrawal, head of digital & new age business, Anand Rathi Investment Banking, said that in any space where capital inflow is high and fast, there can be concerns of overcapitalisation and lack of profitability. However, he added that public companies have the appetite to raise high capital, and that is one of the benefits of being a listed company.