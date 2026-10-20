IndusInd General Insurance Company Ltd (formerly Reliance General Insurance), part of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) Group, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sharad Mathur as its Managing Director & CEO, following statutory approvals.

Mathur brings three decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, with a strong track record in organisational transformation, distribution expansion, technology-led innovation, growth and governance, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining IndusInd General Insurance, he served as MD & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance for over six years, leading its transformation and strengthening its distribution, risk management, and tech-led customer servicing capabilities.