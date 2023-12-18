Home / Companies / People / Jai Balaji raises Rs 559 cr from Tata Capital FinServ to refinance debt

Jai Balaji raises Rs 559 cr from Tata Capital FinServ to refinance debt

Jai Balaji was on the RBI's second list of non-performing assets (NPAs) in 2017-18 mandated for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Photo: Pexels
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Steelmaker, Jai Balaji Industries, has secured a loan of Rs 559 crore from Tata Capital Financial Services to refinance debt.

A debt agreement with non-banking financial company, Tata Capital Financial Services, has been executed to retire the existing debt held with two asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), the company said on Monday.

Jai Balaji Industries chairman & managing director, Aditya Jajodia, said that the debt agreement was a game changer for Jai Balaji Industries and marked the beginning of a new chapter in its turnaround journey.

Jai Balaji was on the Reserve Bank of India’s second list of non-performing assets (NPAs) in 2017-18 mandated for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It had a debt of about Rs 3,200 crore on its books then.

However, Jai Balaji did an out-of-court settlement with some banks. Some banks sold the loans to ARCs – Edelweiss and Omkara.

Under the terms of the agreement with Tata Capital, Jai Balaji will utilize the borrowed funds to retire existing debt obligations held by two asset reconstruction companies, streamlining its financial structure and paving the way for rapid and sustainable growth.

The current debt is about Rs 560 crore. Jajodia said, “We are pleased to announce this strategic debt agreement with Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.”

“This partnership signifies our commitment to fortifying our business and enhancing our operational capabilities. By retiring the existing debt held by asset reconstruction companies, we are taking a proactive approach to strengthen our financial position, setting the stage for sustained growth and success,” he added.

With the exit of the ARCs, the deal, according to the company, signifies the end of the period of financial reconstruction and consolidation for the company. “This will endeavour further to enhance our capabilities for future investments and expansion,” it said.

The long steel product player, with units in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, has lined up a capex plan of Rs 500-600 crore over the next year and a half.

“This would be funded through internal accruals,” Jajodia said.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaTata Capital Financial ServicesDebtCompaniesNon performing assets

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

