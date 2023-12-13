Home / Companies / People / Fashion-tech platform LehLah announces Athiya Shetty as brand ambassador

Fashion-tech platform LehLah announces Athiya Shetty as brand ambassador

LehLah app's tailored technology empowers consumers to directly shop tagged products from the creator's content with a single click

Bollywood actor and fashion icon Athiya Shetty
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Fashion-tech platform LehLah on Wednesday announced Bollywood actor and fashion icon Athiya Shetty as new brand ambassador.

In a statement, it said a first video campaign featuring Athiya has been launched.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

LehLah app's tailored technology empowers consumers to directly shop tagged products from the creator's content with a single click. This eliminates the need for manually searching for links across multiple accounts and platforms, streamlining the shopping experience effortlessly.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashna Ruia, founder of LehLah, said, "We are excited to launch our first-ever brand campaign featuring Athiya Shetty, who embraces and celebrates fashion to its fullest. Our campaign embodies LehLah's commitment to transforming the online shopping experience for consumers. Through our offerings, we aim to seamlessly connect with our audience, bridging the gap between authentic creator recommendations and effortless shopping, creating a smooth journey from discovery to the ultimate purchase."

Shetty said LehLah is a game-changer, bridging the gap between consumers and their favourite creators while eliminating the hassle of searching for product links from their recommendations. "I strongly believe this will reshape the social shopping landscape, and I encourage everyone to embrace unparalleled shopping convenience."

LehLah is a consumer-focused fashion tech app launched in November 2022 by Ashna Ruia. The platform promises to revolutionise shopping and the discovery of new trends for fashion enthusiasts. LehLah helps creators to monetise their content and earn a commission on each sale generated through their posts.

LehLah has partnered with leading fashion brands and marketplaces such as Shoppers Stop, Sugar Cosmetics, Westside, and Limese amongst many others.

Also Read

Hottest July ever signals 'era of global boiling has arrived': UN chief

Udd Ja Nanhe Dil: Everything you need to know about Suniel Shetty movie

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

UK had the hottest June since 1884, unusual heat to become frequent

August hottest month ever recorded with modern equipment, says WMO

Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as CFO as Nilanjan Roy resigns

Vaishali Kasture resigns as AWS India's interim country head in five months

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) appoints Puneet Yadu Dalmia as MD & CEO

Rajiv Anand to replace Analjit Singh as Chairman of Max Life Insurance

JSW Energy appoints Sharad Mahendra as Joint MD & CEO, effective Feb 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fashion app

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story