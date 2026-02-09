Kotak Mahindra Bank CTO Bhavnish Lathia resigns, Nilesh Chaudhari steps in

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the resignation of its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Bhavnish Lathia, citing personal reasons. The bank said Lathia’s resignation had been accepted and that he served his last working day on February 9.

In his resignation letter, Lathia said: “I need to return to the US for personal reasons. As a result, I will resign as CTO for Kotak Mahindra Bank effective today.”

Lathia was appointed CTO in March 2025, following the resignation of Milind Nagnur, who had stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CTO in February 2025, effective February 15.

The bank has appointed Nilesh Chaudhari its new CTO and designated him as senior management personnel. Chaudhari has nearly 29 years of experience across global and Indian financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Citigroup, and IDFC First Bank. Chaudhari has held several senior leadership roles, including CIO – Global Payments at Barclays; head of retail banking technology and head of Asia Banking Technology at JPMorgan; and CTO for corporate and wholesale banking at IDFC First Bank. His expertise spans payments, core banking, treasury, cash management, digital platforms, data, lending, and large-scale technology transformation across more than 20 countries.