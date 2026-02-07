Share of Tier-II, -III cities probably a third of our biz: Rado CEO

The big advantage of the trade deal between Switzerland and India, happened in March 2023, and it started to become relevant in the end of last year. Now, step by step, taxes will be reduced, and soon you will have a free market and a huge advantage for the end consumer because they won’t have to pay higher taxes. It's definitely an advantage also for us since we have many employees here. It's important on a political level. We have smooth and constructive relations. Now, the trade deals between Europe, US and India are interesting for other segments, not so much for Swiss watch business. But it will give an opportunity to Indian customers to buy products from other countries, without or with less taxes, specifically from the EU.