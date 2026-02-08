We will resume talks with US clients following India-US trade pact: Saluja

It is great news for the Indian solar industry. The US has been the largest export market for solar modules made in India, and many Indian companies have been looking to enter that market. With the reduction of duty to 18 per cent, India-made modules will now be competitive with modules from all other countries, including Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. For Premier Energies, our exports to the US constitute less than 0.5 per cent of our order book. We will explore export opportunities in the US again. We will have to reinitiate dialogue with our customers in the US and start working on the cell pipeline. That process typically takes three to six months to understand the project timelines, conclude commercial negotiations, sign orders, etc. Towards the end of 2026 or at the beginning of 2027, we should see a material jump in the export share. We had also identified a location in the country and partnered with module manufacturer Heliene for a solar cell manufacturing facility. The US has made it very difficult for our customers there to import modules from China and some of the other Southeast Asian countries. Thus, we are looking at that joint venture with renewed interest and are undertaking some feasibility studies for that.