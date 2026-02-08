India is already seeing scale in AI: Oracle India's Shailender Kumar

Growth in India is being driven significantly by public Cloud service. In 2024, this market was about $10.9 billion and is projected to reach $30.4 billion by 2029, as mentioned earlier. The CAGR, of 22.6 per cent, reflects strong momentum.
If we look at the Indian market for artificial intelligence (AI), it is poised to reach $17 billion by 2027, making it one of the fastest-growing AI markets globally. India has about 600,000 AI professionals and around 700 million internet users, contributing roughly 16 per cent of global AI talent — second only to the United States (US). This reflects India’s demographic advantage and strong education base in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).