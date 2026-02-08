India is already seeing scale in AI: Oracle India's Shailender Kumar

It is a very good Budget. From a data-centre and Cloud-computing perspective, opportunities in India are rising. If you look at IDC’s report on the Indian market, Cloud service is witnessing strong growth. The market is expected to reach $30.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 22.6 per cent. That is encouraging. That said, we expect more detail and clarification, especially for data centres. Once they are available, we will be in a better position to comment.