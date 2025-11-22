KM Birla receives honorary Doctor of Science at University of London

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, has been conferred an honorary Doctor of Science (Economics) degree by the University of London as part of its Foundation Day celebrations.

Birla was among five distinguished figures recognised at the ceremony held on Wednesday at Senate House in London. The honours were presented by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Chancellor of the University of London.

Who were the other distinguished recipients at the ceremony?

The other recipients included Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies; Sir Terry Waite, humanitarian and former envoy; Susannah Schofield MBE, founder of the John Schofield Trust; and The Reverend Philip Goff, an academic-dress expert.

What role does Birla play in India’s global corporate landscape? The Aditya Birla Group is one of India’s largest multinational conglomerates with operations in 41 countries across six continents, revenues of around $67 billion and a market capitalisation of more than $110 billion. A sixth-generation member of the Birla family, he also serves as Chancellor of BITS Pilani and has previously chaired IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Delhi. He is a Governing Board member at London Business School, where he has endowed a £15-million scholarship. How did the University of London describe Birla’s contributions? Kavita Reddi, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of London, said the institution was delighted to honour Birla for his outstanding contributions to industry and philanthropy.

“His social initiatives have improved millions of lives, and his commitment to widening access to quality education, both in India and the UK, reflects the University of London’s core values, a passion for helping others, recognising the value of education and a desire to unite rather than divide,” she said. What did Kumar Mangalam Birla say on accepting the honour? Accepting the accolade, Birla said he was “deeply humbled” to receive the distinction. “It is a particular privilege to accept a storied honour presented by Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal. As an alumnus of the London Business School, I have witnessed first-hand the University’s remarkable ability to transform ambition into achievement,” he said.