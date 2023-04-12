Kumar Mangalam Birla received AIMA's 'Business Leader of the Decade' award

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, received the ‘Business Leader of the Decade Award’ at All India Management Association's (AIMA) 13th Managing India Awards ceremony on Tuesday.



Birla said, last ten years had been a period of epochal change for India and the leaders of industry have had a chance to participate in that change and shape the future of the country.



"The last decade has been an exciting one for Aditya Birla Group and in many ways has mirrored the rise of India," he added.



Birla, who is credited for taking control of the diversified group and successfully consolidating its operations since his early days, won the award for his contributions to the Indian industry over the last decade. Tata Steel Chairman T V Narendran was facilitated with 'AIMA-JRD Tata Corporate Leadership' award. Leading engineering services company ABB India bagged the 'MNC in India of the Year' award.

Congratulations to Mr. #KumarMangalamBirla, Chairman, @AdityaBirlaGrp for winning the Business Leader of the Decade Award. He gets the Award for establishing his Company's footprint in 36 countries across 6 continents & turning it into an Indian multinational conglomerate.… — All India Management Association (@aimaindia) April 11, 2023

The annual event to facilitate the titans of the industry, held in New Delhi, also recognised contributions of several other leaders and institutions.