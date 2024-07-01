LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty re-designated managing director & CEO

LIC Chairman Mohanty re-designated MD & CEO

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has re-designated its chairman Siddhartha Mohanty as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), with effect from June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Mohanty was appointed as the chairperson of LIC in April 2023 until June 29, 2024. Thereafter, he was scheduled to take over the role of MD & CEO of the corporation until June 7, 2025.

Chowdhury, Kar take charge as new RBI EDs

Arnab Kumar Chowdhury and Charulatha S Kar have taken the charge of executive director (ED) of RBI. As an ED, Chowdhury will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Foreign Exchange, and International Department. Kar will look after the Department of Communication, Human Resource and Right to Information (First Appellate Authority), the central bank said on Monday.