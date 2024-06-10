Former upGrad executives Kadekar, Konwar launch The Leadership Project

Ketaki Kadekar and Moytreyee Konwar, former senior executives at edtech unicorn upGrad, have launched The Leadership Project (TLP). This venture aims to deliver leadership content that is globally relevant while being deeply rooted in India’s diverse cultural contexts.

Ketaki Kadekar and Moytreyee Konwar, both managing partners at TLP, bring an impressive combined experience of more than 40 years. Their collective expertise in business and corporate fuels The Leadership Project's mission to challenge and transform traditional leadership paradigms.

Moytreyee Konwar, with over two decades of industry experience, previously served as vice president – product and solutions at upGrad for Business. Her career includes a notable 20-year tenure at Cognizant, where she excelled as director – learning and development.

“Our endeavour is to redefine leadership as an accessible skill for all, dispelling the myth that it is an exclusive trait,” said Moytreyee Konwar, managing partner, The Leadership Project. “We aim to equip leaders to consistently show up through the crests and troughs each day for their organisations.”





Ketaki Kadekar, formerly the director – customer success and growth at upGrad for Business, also led as country lead – India for Insights, a global industry leader. She is an accredited practitioner of Insights and brain-based coaching, having collaborated with numerous Fortune 500 companies. Over the past 18 years, Kadekar has spearheaded progressive interventions, partnering with businesses on their leadership development journeys.

"At TLP, our solutions are crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's leaders," said Ketaki Kadekar, managing partner, The Leadership Project. “We have developed innovative, practical content from India for the global markets. We curate comprehensive leadership learning and development experiences, which include immersive offline and online workshops, on-the-job application exercises and coaching. These experiences are built around key elements of the TLP framework: fostering self-awareness, developing leadership skills, and providing toolkits for personal mastery, leading teams and building businesses.”

TLP underscores the critical importance of developing leadership skills at every managerial level. By 2030, Gen Z and Millennials are expected to constitute 50 per cent of India's population, surpassing the global average of 46 per cent. This generation demands direct engagement and accountability from their leaders, which necessitates a new approach to leadership. TLP said that its mission aligns with this need, aiming to create leaders who are prepared to meet these expectations.