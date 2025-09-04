Home / Companies / People / Luxury car buyers may get 5-8% price benefit: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Luxury car buyers may get 5-8% price benefit: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer says GST rationalisation will boost festive sales, with buyers set to gain 5-8% price benefit

Santosh Iyer
Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India
Sohini Das Mumbai
Sep 04 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, tells Sohini Das that the tax rationalisation will boost consumer sentiment, and luxury car buyers may get an estimated price benefit of 5-8%.
 
By how much do you think prices of luxury cars will come down?
 
Santosh: Mercedes-Benz will pass this entire GST reduction to our customers, and the estimated price benefit will be in the 5-8% range, lifting customer sentiment and boosting festive sales. Even the rationalisation of GST on automotive parts should bring down the TCO in the long run.
 

Is this offsetting the pressure due to rupee depreciation?
 
Santosh: We have decoupled both topics. Currently, we are passing the entire GST benefit to customers and expect the rupee to bounce back to earlier levels. If it continues at the current level or deteriorates further, we will be forced to implement additional price increases. We expect this restructuring to be a long-term measure to create a robust economy, with higher consumption and spending leading to more job creation.
 
Does this change the outlook for 2025?
 
Santosh: This tax rationalisation will have a positive impact on consumer sentiment, and we expect the 2025 festive season to be the best-ever in recent years. However, the overall year may still end up showing flat or single-digit growth, as August also saw a decline due to expectations of GST reduction.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

