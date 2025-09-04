Luxury car buyers may get 5-8% price benefit: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, tells Sohini Das that the tax rationalisation will boost consumer sentiment, and luxury car buyers may get an estimated price benefit of 5-8%.

By how much do you think prices of luxury cars will come down?

Santosh: Mercedes-Benz will pass this entire GST reduction to our customers, and the estimated price benefit will be in the 5-8% range, lifting customer sentiment and boosting festive sales. Even the rationalisation of GST on automotive parts should bring down the TCO in the long run.

Is this offsetting the pressure due to rupee depreciation?