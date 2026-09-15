No concentration risk, UPI is interoperable: PhonePe cofounder Rahul Chari

I don’t think we have ever taken a view of recouping a particular category. We always take a view of the average revenue per user (ARPU), over the lifetime value. A platform of scale always has to assume that there'll be continuously new categories that come on the platform, giving you an opportunity to be an intelligent distributor. There’ll be times where certain categories will plateau, start degrowing, or new categories will emerge. I don't necessarily look at any one particular distribution category as the one that I'm significantly dependent on.