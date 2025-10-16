Priya Kapur terms Karisma Kapoor's children's plea against Will 'frivolous'

Priya Kapur, the widow of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, on Wednesday opposed an injunction plea filed by the children of Karisma Kapoor in the ongoing inheritance dispute, asserting that typographical errors cannot be grounds to question the validity of the will.

Appearing for Priya Kapur, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar described the suit of Karisma’s children as “hollow and frivolous,” arguing that it makes no substantive legal challenge to the will and does not include any formal plea for it to be set aside.

“If the will had simply been produced later, would that alone render it invalid? Or is its validity determined by whether it carries the deceased’s signature?” he submitted before Justice Jyoti Singh.

Refuting allegations of discrepancies, Nayar said minor spelling mistakes, address mismatches, or the timing of when the will surfaced have no legal bearing. The document, it clarified, was handed to the executor twelve days after Sunjay Kapur’s death. The defence also stressed that the will carries undisputed signatures and was executed in the presence of two witnesses, including Dinesh Agarwal, who is a long-time employee and chartered accountant and who also attested the will of Surinder Kapur, father of Sunjay Kapur, and that will had not faced any legal challenge. Calling the litigation “an abuse of process,” Nayar urged the court to dismiss what it termed a “vexatious and baseless” attempt to stall the execution of the will.

Addressing claims that minor errors could invalidate the will, he said issues such as spelling mistakes, incorrect addresses, or using “testatrix” instead of “testator” do not constitute valid grounds to annul a will. The matter will be heard next on Friday. Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), children of actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, have challenged the authenticity of a Will that allegedly excludes them and have sought a share in their father’s estate. The suit has been filed against Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, her son, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur, and family friend Shradha Suri Marwah -- the purported executor of a Will dated March 21, 2025. The children (plaintiffs) are seeking a share in their late father’s personal assets, which include a business empire estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.