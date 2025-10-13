Home / Companies / People / Mankind Pharma MD Rajeev Juneja appointed new president of PHDCCI

Mankind Pharma MD Rajeev Juneja appointed new president of PHDCCI

Chairman and Managing Director of KEI Industries Anil Gupta assumed charge as the Senior V-P, while Sanjay Singhania, managing director and CEO of Epack Prefab Technologies, has been named V-P

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
Expressing his vision for the organisation, Juneja said his focus will be on building stronger industry linkages, promoting innovation, and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has announced a new leadership team, appointing Rajeev Juneja as its president. Juneja, who serves as vice-chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma, succeeds Hemant Jain, who now serves as the immediate former president.
 
Expressing his vision for the organisation, Juneja said, “It is a privilege to lead PHDCCI at this important juncture. My focus will be on building stronger industry linkages, promoting innovation, and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 through collaborative growth and self-reliance.”

Leadership changes

Additionally, Chairman and Managing Director of KEI Industries Anil Gupta has assumed charge as the senior vice-president, while Sanjay Singhania, managing director and CEO of Epack Prefab Technologies, has been named vice-president of the Chamber.
 
Gupta said he was delighted to join the leadership team and looked forward to working closely with Juneja and other members. “Together, we aim to drive impactful initiatives for the industry and society,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, Singhania congratulated Juneja on his appointment, noting that his own journey with the Chamber has been one of “trust, transparency and tolerance". 
 
“We assure that PHDCCI will continue to reach new heights with the same zeal and commitment,” Singhania said.

'PHDCCI will expand its impact'

Reflecting on his tenure, Hemant Jain, immediate former president and managing director of KLJ Group of Companies, described his experience as “deeply fulfilling". He expressed confidence that the Chamber would continue to expand its impact under the new leadership.
 
Welcoming the incoming team, CEO and Secretary General of PHDCCI Ranjeet Mehta said, “We are privileged to have such accomplished leaders at the helm. Their combined vision, strategic insight, and commitment to excellence will help PHDCCI further strengthen its role as a catalyst for national growth and global competitiveness.”

First Published: Oct 13 2025

