Home / Companies / People / Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells additional 6.25% holding in Rallis India this week

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells additional 6.25% holding in Rallis India this week

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, has sold an additional 6.2586% holding in Tata Chemicals subsidiary Rallis India this week

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, has sold an additional 6.2586 per cent holding in Tata Chemicals subsidiary Rallis India this week, as per a disclosure published by exchanges on Friday.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, has sold an additional 6.2586 per cent holding in Tata Chemicals subsidiary Rallis India this week, as per a disclosure published by exchanges on Friday.

Jhunjhunwala, who is the nominee and executor to the Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said she now holds 44.30 lakh shares in the company, which is 2.278 per cent of all outstanding shares.

In the communication to exchanges on Thursday, Jhunjhunwala disclosed that as of March 11, 2013, she had a holding of 2.03 crore shares, representing 10.4581 per cent of the then total issued and paid-up capital in the company.

From that date to July 17 this year, Jhunjunwala said she and persons acting in her concert have sold over 37 lakh shares in the company, which is 1.9446 per cent of the total shareholding.

Between July 18 (Tuesday) and July 20 (Thursday), she sold 1.21 crore shares more, which is 6.2586 per cent of the overall shareholding, as per the disclosure.

The shares were sold in the open market.

The Rallis India scrip closed 1.31 per cent down at Rs 217.85 apiece on the BSE on Friday, at par with the 1.31 per cent correction on the benchmark.

The overall market capitalisation of the company was Rs 4,237 crore as of Friday, which means the value of the 2.278 per cent shares held by Jhunjunwala is over Rs 96 crore.

Also Read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Rallis India trades flat day after Rekha Jhujhunwala offloads 5.5% stake

Rallis India posts Rs 69.13 crore loss in Q4, revenue from operations rise

Tata Chemicals buys 9.7 mn shares of subsidiary Rallis India for Rs 208 cr

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

To Star and beyond: V Jagannathan's Midas touch made Star Health 'sparkle'

Jet Airways appoints two whole-time directors, CFO from tomorrow onwards

Omaxe founder to be non-executive director; sons to lead realty firm

Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l business

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari resigns, Irina Ghose becomes MD

Topics :Rakesh JhunjhunwalaTata Chemicals

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story