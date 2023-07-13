Home / Companies / People / Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l business

Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l business

Byju's operates in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UK, Brazil, and the Middle East, with users in about 100 countries, according to the company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arjun Mohan

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Edtech major Byju's has appointed upGrad's former chief Arjun Mohan as its CEO for international business, according to sources.

Byju Raveendran will remain the group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mrinal Mohit will continue to head the India business, the sources told PTI.

Byju's declined to comment on the development.

Mohan was with Byju's for 11 years as its Chief Business Officer before joining Ronnie Screwvala-promoted upGrad as its India CEO.

He resigned from upGrad in December last year.

Byju's operates in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UK, Brazil, and the Middle East, with users in about 100 countries, according to the company website.

It owns US-based reading platform Epic and coding site Tynker, acquired for USD 500 million and USD 200 million, respectively.

Other overseas acquisitions of Byju's include Singapore-based Great Learning for around USD 600 million and Austria's mathematics operator GeoGebra for USD 100 million.

The development comes as the Bengaluru-headquartered edtech company saw the resignation of three board members GV Ravishankar, MD of early-backer Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus, and Chan Zuckerberg's Vivian Wu.

Raveendran, during a shareholders' call acknowledged the resignation of the board members but said the company has not accepted them yet, and information about their resignation was leaked prematurely.

Byju's in June laid off about 1,000 employees as part of its restructuring process, at a time when the company got involved in a legal battle with lenders in the US for USD 1-billion term loan B.

The company's auditor, Deloitte Haskins and Sells, had also resigned over delays in a new Chief Financial Officer taking charge.

In April, the company faced searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its three premises in Bengaluru.

Also Read

upGrad closes Rs 300 cr internal funding round from existing investors

Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l biz: Report

Silicon Valley veteran Dan Rosensweig joins upGrad's board of directors

upGrad subsidiary 'Campus' lays off 30% workforce due to lack of VC funding

upGrad forays into Pacific region with medical institute in Vanuatu

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari resigns, Irina Ghose becomes MD

HDFC merger may lead to 300 bps deceleration in credit demand: Report

FPSB India appoints Krishan Mishra as its CEO, effective from August 1

How 'marathoner' Irina Ghose of Microsoft India runs at her own pace

Global enterprise Ramco Systems appoints Sundar Subramanian as its CEO

Topics :Byju'sEdTech

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story