Reliance Industries committed to make new investments in TN: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries has committed to make new investments in Tamil Nadu in the renewable energy space, said its Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh D Ambani on Sunday.

Reliance Industries would also inaugurate its state-of-the-art data centre that has been set up in partnership with Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management and US-based Digital Reality.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In his virtual address at the inaugural function of the Global Investors Meet 2024 organised by the Tamil Nadu government, Ambani said, Reliance has proudly partnered in Tamil Nadu's growth over the years.

Listing the company's investments in the state, he said, We have opened nearly 1,300 retail stores across the state at an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore. Jio has invested over Rs 35,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the state."



The video message was played in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister M K Stalin among others.

In December (2023), Jio completed the fastest roll out of 5G, anywhere in the World. This will enable Tamil Nadu to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and other breakthrough fourth industrial revolution technologies, which will further accelerate its economy, he said.

Extending his apologies for being unable to attend the summit in person, Ambani said, Tamil Nadu has always been a land of rich cultural and intellectual heritage. In modern times, its richness is enhanced multifold by shinning progress in industry, agriculture and services.

Lauding Chief Minister M K Stalin for making Tamil Nadu one of the most business friendly states in the country, he said, "I have every reason to believe it will soon become a trillion-dollar economy, which is the apt slogan of this summit."



Reliance Industries Ltd has partnered with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and US-based Digital Reality to set up a state-of-the-art data centre, that would be opened next week, he said, without elaborating on the total investments made at the facility nor the location it is expected to come up.

Noting that Reliance has committed to making new investments in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy and green hydrogen, the industrialist said, "We shall work closely with the state government to promote sustainable development, which is necessary to save Mother Earth from the climate crisis. I am confident that the state government will support our forthcoming initiatives with viable policies.