Satyakam Arya to head Japan's Hino Motors as global CEO from April 2026

The automobile industry, which evolved rapidly through Japanese efficiency and innovation since the 1960s, is set to witness a historic shift. For the first time, an Indian-born leader will take charge of an iconic Japanese auto brand.

Who is the first Indian to lead a Japanese auto giant?

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), will take over as President and CEO of Japan’s Hino Motors from April 1, 2026. According to industry sources, this marks the first instance of an Indian heading a Japanese major’s global operations.

Hino, a subsidiary of Toyota, is one of 16 major companies within the Toyota Group. It played a critical role during World War II by manufacturing vehicles for the Imperial Japanese Army. The company became a Toyota subsidiary in 1966 after financial challenges in the 1960s.

What does Arya’s appointment mean for Daimler and Toyota? Succession planning for DICV’s operations is currently underway, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. Arya’s move comes as part of Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor Corporation’s planned integration of their commercial vehicle subsidiaries — Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors. “Satyakam has been an outstanding leader during his time with us, demonstrating exceptional expertise in commercial vehicle operations and a deep commitment to customer success,” said Achim Puchert, Member of the Board of Management, Daimler Truck Holding AG. “His strategic acumen and proven ability to drive transformation position him perfectly for this new leadership role.”

Arya previously spent four years in Japan with Daimler Truck Asia, where he gained experience in cross-market operations. His appointment reflects the strategic importance of the Fuso–Hino integration and the commitment to merging global best practices across the two companies. What has Arya achieved at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles? Under Arya’s leadership, DICV achieved record profitability growth across its trucks and buses portfolio while doubling its customer base. The company expanded its dealership network from 182 to over 385 locations nationwide, bringing BharatBenz closer to customers across India. DICV became India’s first commercial vehicle maker to shift entirely to renewable energy and received the country’s first IGBC Green Factory Building V2 certification. It also introduced EU safety standard ECE R29-03 cabin compliance and launched innovations such as TorqShift (AMT) tippers and the HX Series, while ensuring a seamless BS-VI OBD2 transition.

Arya also championed diversity and inclusion initiatives, strengthening organisational culture under the “BharatBenz Way” — a total quality management approach centred on innovation and customer satisfaction. What lies ahead for Hino Motors under Arya’s leadership? “India’s commercial vehicle industry is entering a transformative decade,” Arya said. “With infrastructure investments accelerating and the push toward sustainable mobility gaining momentum, the fundamentals for growth have never been stronger. DICV has built a solid foundation, and I’m confident the team will continue to reach new heights.” On his upcoming role, Arya added, “Leading Hino Motors is both an honour and an opportunity. I’m excited to contribute to this integration while building on Hino’s rich 80-year heritage and creating value for customers across global markets.”