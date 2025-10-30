Achin Gupta to succeed Umang Vohra as Cipla MD & GCEO from April 2026

Cipla has announced the elevation of Achin Gupta, its global chief operating officer, as managing director and global chief executive officer (MD & GCEO) effective April 1, 2026, for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. Gupta will take over as MD & GCEO-designate from January 1, 2026, succeeding Umang Vohra, who has led Cipla since 2016.

The leadership transition has been planned in line with Cipla’s succession strategy. Gupta, who became GCOO in February 2025, oversees commercial markets, APIs, manufacturing, and supply chain. Since joining Cipla in 2021 as chief executive officer of the India business, he has driven market-leading growth, profitability, and operational modernisation.

Under Umang’s leadership, Cipla’s consolidated financial performance over the past decade reflects consistent growth in both revenue and profitability. The company’s net sales have risen from Rs 11,345 crore in FY15 to Rs 27,548 crore in FY25, marking a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) has grown from Rs 1,181 crore in FY15 to Rs 5,273 crore in FY25, a 10-year CAGR of 16 per cent. Since FY16, Cipla’s sales have grown at a CAGR of 8 per cent, while profits have surged at a faster pace of 16 per cent.