Achin Gupta to succeed Umang Vohra as Cipla MD & GCEO from April 2026

Since joining Cipla in 2021 as chief executive officer of the India business, he has driven market-leading growth, profitability, and operational modernisation. | Photo: Company
Sohini Das
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Cipla has announced the elevation of Achin Gupta, its global chief operating officer, as managing director and global chief executive officer (MD & GCEO) effective April 1, 2026, for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. Gupta will take over as MD & GCEO-designate from January 1, 2026, succeeding Umang Vohra, who has led Cipla since 2016.
 
Umang Vohra joined Cipla in 2015 as global chief financial and strategy officer and thereafter served as the company’s MD & GCEO since 2016.
 
The leadership transition has been planned in line with Cipla’s succession strategy. Gupta, who became GCOO in February 2025, oversees commercial markets, APIs, manufacturing, and supply chain. Since joining Cipla in 2021 as chief executive officer of the India business, he has driven market-leading growth, profitability, and operational modernisation.
 
Under Umang’s leadership, Cipla’s consolidated financial performance over the past decade reflects consistent growth in both revenue and profitability. The company’s net sales have risen from Rs 11,345 crore in FY15 to Rs 27,548 crore in FY25, marking a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) has grown from Rs 1,181 crore in FY15 to Rs 5,273 crore in FY25, a 10-year CAGR of 16 per cent. Since FY16, Cipla’s sales have grown at a CAGR of 8 per cent, while profits have surged at a faster pace of 16 per cent.
 
Chairman Y K Hamied lauded Vohra’s decade-long stewardship, highlighting his role in transforming Cipla into a global player while strengthening its leadership in lung health, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) stewardship, and digital capabilities. “We thank Umang for his outstanding contributions and welcome Achin to lead Cipla into its next phase of growth,” Hamied said.
 
Vohra expressed pride in Cipla’s transformation and confidence in Gupta’s leadership to “drive innovation with purpose”. Gupta called the appointment an honour, reaffirming his commitment to “sustainable growth and patient-centric innovation”.
 

Topics :Ciplapharmaceutical firmsPharma industry

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

