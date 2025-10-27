Flipkart Minutes VP Kabeer Biswas resigns within a year of joining

Kabeer Biswas, the vice president of the quick commerce (qcom) arm of Flipkart, has resigned from his position within a year after joining, according to sources. Biswas, who was the cofounder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Dunzo, was roped in by Walmart-owned Flipkart in January this year to lead Flipkart Minutes.

Confirming the development, the company said in a statement, “Kabeer Biswas, vice president, Flipkart Minutes has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities. He has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and the strengthening of customer experience.”

The next move of Biswas is not yet known.