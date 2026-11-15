Sound-based transactions will define digital payments next: ToneTag CEO

Bengaluru-based ToneTag is turning the soundbox from a transaction-confirmation device into a voice-enabled merchant- and bank-engagement channel with its eKosha device. The firm serves more than 3 million merchant outlets, enables over 30 million interactions daily and puts through nearly $4 billion in monthly payments. Kumar Abhishek , founder and chief executive officer of ToneTag, tells Raghu Mohan over email how digital payments are changing. Edited excerpts:

We have made significant progress in bringing merchants into the digital payments ecosystem, but this does not necessarily translate into access to everyday banking services. A merchant may receive payments digitally but still have to depend on a bank branch, an app or a customer care helpline for basic banking requirements, settlement-related queries and access to financial products. eKosha takes the soundbox beyond transaction confirmation and turns it into a voice-first, AI-powered banking assistant that allows merchants to interact with financial services through natural conversations. Our ambition is to make banking more accessible at the point where businesses operate, rather than expecting merchants to navigate multiple digital platforms or physical banking channels to access the services they need.

How does this suit small businesses?

They are at the centre of the eKosha proposition. Small merchants have adopted digital payments at scale, but many still face barriers when it comes to accessing formal banking, financial information and credit. The challenge is not necessarily the absence of financial products but the accessibility of these products and the complexity involved in using them. A neighbourhood retailer should not have to be digitally sophisticated or navigate multiple apps to understand a settlement, enquire about a financial product or seek banking assistance.

What is in it for banks?