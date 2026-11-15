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Sound-based transactions will define digital payments next: ToneTag CEO

ToneTag is transforming soundboxes into voice-enabled banking assistants, expanding digital payments and merchant engagement through AI-powered technology

Kumar Abhishek, CEO, ToneTag
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Kumar Abhishek, CEO, ToneTag
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 9:34 PM IST
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Bengaluru-based ToneTag is turning the soundbox from a transaction-confirmation device into a voice-enabled merchant- and bank-engagement channel with its eKosha device. The firm serves more than 3 million merchant outlets, enables over 30 million interactions daily and puts through nearly $4 billion in monthly payments. Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer of ToneTag, tells Raghu Mohan over email how digital payments are changing. Edited excerpts: 
 
What gaps in the payments ecosystem does eKosha seek to address? 
We have made significant progress in bringing merchants into the digital payments ecosystem, but this does not necessarily translate into access to everyday banking services. A merchant may receive payments digitally but still have to depend on a bank branch, an app or a customer care helpline for basic banking requirements, settlement-related queries and access to financial products. eKosha takes the soundbox beyond transaction confirmation and turns it into a voice-first, AI-powered banking assistant that allows merchants to interact with financial services through natural conversations. Our ambition is to make banking more accessible at the point where businesses operate, rather than expecting merchants to navigate multiple digital platforms or physical banking channels to access the services they need.
 
How does this suit small businesses? 
They are at the centre of the eKosha proposition. Small merchants have adopted digital payments at scale, but many still face barriers when it comes to accessing formal banking, financial information and credit. The challenge is not necessarily the absence of financial products but the accessibility of these products and the complexity involved in using them. A neighbourhood retailer should not have to be digitally sophisticated or navigate multiple apps to understand a settlement, enquire about a financial product or seek banking assistance. 
What is in it for banks? 
..0It creates an opportunity to extend their reach and deepen engagement with their merchant ecosystem without having to depend entirely on physical branches, field teams or standalone apps. What’s often missing is a continuous, interactive relationship with these merchants beyond the transaction itself. eKosha can help bridge that gap by creating a conversational interface. There’s also a larger opportunity around merchant intelligence. With the right consent-led use of verified transaction data and merchant activity, banks can develop a more contextual understanding of a business’s cash flows and financial behaviour. This can support better merchant engagement and, potentially, enable more informed credit assessment. Our proposition to banks is straightforward: Use the existing merchant touchpoint to build a more accessible, intelligent and scalable banking distribution channel.
 
And how is DrivePay positioned within this ecosystem? 
It represents the same approach applied to a completely different environment. While eKosha brings banking closer to merchants through conversational technology, DrivePay extends payments and commerce into the connected vehicle ecosystem. We believe the car is evolving from being primarily a mobility and entertainment platform into an intelligent digital environment. With DrivePay, we are enabling consumers to make payments and access commerce services directly through the vehicle’s interface, without having to switch between applications or reach for their smartphones. Our integration with Tata Motors’ connected-vehicle ecosystem demonstrates this potential. The proposition extends beyond fuel payments to include services such as electric-vehicle charging discovery, FASTag recharges and voice-led ordering. 
 
You are said to be working towards making everyday devices, like smartphones and wearables, payment-capable and conversational. What is the idea behind doing so? 
We believe the next phase of digital payments will be defined by the ability of devices to understand context and interact with people naturally. Our proprietary sound-based communication protocol allows devices to exchange encrypted information using existing speakers and microphones, without necessarily requiring additional hardware.
   

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Topics :Digital PaymentsPaymentFintechDigital banking

First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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