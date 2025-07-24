Bajaj Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹4,765 crore

Bajaj Finance Ltd’s (BFL) consolidated net profit rose by 22 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

The company’s net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose by 22 per cent to Rs 10,227 crore in Q1FY26, from Rs 8,365 crore in Q1FY25. Fees and commission income grew by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,784 crore in Q1FY26, up from Rs 1,524 crore in Q1FY25, the company said in a statement.

Its stock closed about one per cent down at Rs 959 per share on the BSE.

The company’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent YoY to Rs 4.41 trillion at the end of June 2025, compared to Rs 3.54 trillion at the end of June 2024. ALSO READ: SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth It booked 13.49 million new loans in the April-June 2025 period (Q1FY26), compared to 10.97 million a year ago. The company expects to disburse over 50 million new loans in FY26, up from 43.42 million new loans in FY25. Loan losses and provisions grew by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,120 crore in Q1FY26, from Rs 1,685 crore in Q1FY25.

The credit costs were elevated in the two- and three-wheeler loans and MSME segments. The company said it has taken significant credit actions in both of these businesses and expects AUM growth for these segments to be lower in FY26. Consumer leverage continues to remain an area of concern, it said. The company has taken several actions across all products to reduce the number of customers with multiple loans. Reflecting asset quality pressure, its Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rose to 1.03 per cent in Q1FY26, from 0.86 per cent a year ago. Its Net NPA grew to 0.50 per cent in Q1FY26, from 0.38 per cent in Q1FY25.