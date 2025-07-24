Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹4,765 crore

Bajaj Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹4,765 crore

Bajaj Finance reports a 22% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 4,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, driven by growth in interest income and assets under management

Bajaj Finance
Loan losses and provisions grew by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,120 crore in Q1FY26, from Rs 1,685 crore in Q1FY25.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bajaj Finance Ltd’s (BFL) consolidated net profit rose by 22 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,765 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
The company’s net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose by 22 per cent to Rs 10,227 crore in Q1FY26, from Rs 8,365 crore in Q1FY25. Fees and commission income grew by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,784 crore in Q1FY26, up from Rs 1,524 crore in Q1FY25, the company said in a statement.
 
Its stock closed about one per cent down at Rs 959 per share on the BSE.
 
The company’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent YoY to Rs 4.41 trillion at the end of June 2025, compared to Rs 3.54 trillion at the end of June 2024.
 
It booked 13.49 million new loans in the April-June 2025 period (Q1FY26), compared to 10.97 million a year ago. The company expects to disburse over 50 million new loans in FY26, up from 43.42 million new loans in FY25. 
 
Loan losses and provisions grew by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,120 crore in Q1FY26, from Rs 1,685 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The credit costs were elevated in the two- and three-wheeler loans and MSME segments. The company said it has taken significant credit actions in both of these businesses and expects AUM growth for these segments to be lower in FY26.
 
Consumer leverage continues to remain an area of concern, it said. The company has taken several actions across all products to reduce the number of customers with multiple loans.
 
Reflecting asset quality pressure, its Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rose to 1.03 per cent in Q1FY26, from 0.86 per cent a year ago. Its Net NPA grew to 0.50 per cent in Q1FY26, from 0.38 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
Its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 21.96 per cent with Tier I of 21.19 per cent as of June 30, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth

UTI AMC Q1 results: Profit falls 7% to ₹237 cr; revenue rises 3% to ₹547 cr

Indian Bank posts 24% rise in Q1 net profit, asset quality improves

ACC Q1FY26 results: Net profit grows 4% amid increased sales volumes

Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

Topics :Bajaj FinanceQ1 resultsassets under management

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story