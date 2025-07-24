Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth

SBI Life Insurance
The total income of the company improved to ₹38,696 crore as against ₹34,392 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 14 per cent growth in net profit to ₹590 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year.

The company's profit after tax stood at ₹520 crore in the April-June quarter of previous financial year.

The total income of the company improved to ₹38,696 crore as against ₹34,392 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

New business premium of the insurance firm rose to ₹7,270 crore during the period under review compared to ₹7,033 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Its renewal premium has increased 24 per cent to ₹10,550 crore as against ₹8,540 crore in the the corresponding period ended on June 30, 2024.

Asset Under Management (AUM) grew 15 per cent from ₹4,14,770 crore as on June 30, 2024 to ₹4,75,810 crore as on June 30, 2025 with debt-equity mix of 60:40, it said.

The company's net worth increased 15 per cent from ₹15,570 crore as on June 30, 2024 to ₹17,830 crore as on June 30, 2025, it added.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Amit Jhingran as the MD & Chief Executive Officer for the period commencing from October 1, 2025 to January 31, 2027 on the basis of recommendation of the board nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of members of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

