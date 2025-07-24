SBI Life Insurance Q1 results: Profit up 14% to ₹590 cr on premium growth

SBI Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 14 per cent growth in net profit to ₹590 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year.

The company's profit after tax stood at ₹520 crore in the April-June quarter of previous financial year.

The total income of the company improved to ₹38,696 crore as against ₹34,392 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

New business premium of the insurance firm rose to ₹7,270 crore during the period under review compared to ₹7,033 crore in the June 2024 quarter.