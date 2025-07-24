Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

