UTI AMC Q1 results: Profit falls 7% to ₹237 cr; revenue rises 3% to ₹547 cr

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday posted a 7 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹237 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.
The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹254 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal (2024-25).
Its revenues from operations rose 3 per cent to ₹547 crore in the quarter under review from ₹529 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, according to an exchange filing.
"Q1 FY26 has offered a strong start to the financial year both for UTI AMC as well as the mutual fund industry. At the company level, we have seen a notable growth in AUM and steady SIP inflows depicting a progressive curve in the last quarter," Imtaiyazur Rahman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said.
As of June 2025, the total group assets under management (AUM) for UTI AMC stood at ₹21.93 trillion. UTI Mutual Funds' quarterly average asset base was at ₹3.61 trillion.
