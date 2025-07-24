Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UTI AMC Q1 results: Profit falls 7% to ₹237 cr; revenue rises 3% to ₹547 cr

UTI AMC Q1 results: Profit falls 7% to ₹237 cr; revenue rises 3% to ₹547 cr

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 254 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal (2024-25)

mutual funds, SIP inflows, SIFs, Q4 earnings, asset management companies, HDFC AMC, ABSL AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India, AMCs outlook, market volatility
The total group assets under management (AUM) for UTI AMC stood at ₹21.93 trillion. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday posted a 7 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹237 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹254 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal (2024-25).

Its revenues from operations rose 3 per cent to ₹547 crore in the quarter under review from ₹529 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, according to an exchange filing.

"Q1 FY26 has offered a strong start to the financial year both for UTI AMC as well as the mutual fund industry. At the company level, we have seen a notable growth in AUM and steady SIP inflows depicting a progressive curve in the last quarter," Imtaiyazur Rahman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said.

As of June 2025, the total group assets under management (AUM) for UTI AMC stood at ₹21.93 trillion. UTI Mutual Funds' quarterly average asset base was at ₹3.61 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Bank posts 24% rise in Q1 net profit, asset quality improves

ACC Q1FY26 results: Net profit grows 4% amid increased sales volumes

Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: Profit at ₹512 crore, revenue up 27%

Nestle India Q1 profit down 13% to Rs 647 cr, Manish Tiwary named CMD

Topics :Asset ManagementUTIfinancial year

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story