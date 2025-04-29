Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 4,546 crore

Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 4,546 crore

Elevates three Presidents as Dy CEOs

Bajaj Finance
The company’s net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose by 22 per cent to Rs 9,807 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 8,013 crore in Q4FY24
BS Reporter Mumbai
Apr 29 2025
Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,546 crore for the January–March quarter (Q4) of 2024–25 (FY25), up 19 per cent from a year ago.
 
For FY25, the non-banking financial company posted a net profit of ₹16,779 crore, up 16 per cent from a year earlier, according to a filing with the BSE.
 
Its stock closed flat at ₹9,089.3 a share on the BSE.
 
The company’s net interest income for the reporting quarter rose 22 per cent to ₹9,807 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹8,013 crore in Q4 of 2023–24.
 
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend on equity shares at the rate of ₹44 per share (face value ₹2 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
 
The company’s consolidated assets under management grew 26 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.16 trillion at the end of March 2025, from ₹3.3 trillion as of March 2024.

Meanwhile, in another filing, Bajaj Finance said it has elevated three company presidents — Manish Jain, Sidhaant S Dadwal, and Harjeet Toor — as deputy chief executive officers (CEOs).
 
In addition to their existing responsibilities, the three deputy CEOs will oversee additional lines of business and continue to report to Anup Kumar Saha, managing director. They will assist him in delivering the company’s business objectives, Bajaj Finance added.
   
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

