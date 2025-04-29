Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 4,546 crore

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,546 crore for the January–March quarter (Q4) of 2024–25 (FY25), up 19 per cent from a year ago.

For FY25, the non-banking financial company posted a net profit of ₹16,779 crore, up 16 per cent from a year earlier, according to a filing with the BSE.

Its stock closed flat at ₹9,089.3 a share on the BSE.

The company’s net interest income for the reporting quarter rose 22 per cent to ₹9,807 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹8,013 crore in Q4 of 2023–24.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend on equity shares at the rate of ₹44 per share (face value ₹2 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.