Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹2,417 cr, income at ₹36K cr

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,119 crore during the corresponding January-March period of the previous fiscal.

The total consolidated income during the March 2025 quarter rose to Rs 35,596 crore against Rs 32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL, the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group, said in a regulatory filing.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1.

The proposed dividend is to be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company witnessed a 9 per cent increase in profit at Rs 8,872 crore over Rs 8,148 crore in the previous fiscal.

The total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,33,822 crore compared to Rs 1,10,383 crore in the previous financial year.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

