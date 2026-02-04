Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Net profit remains flat at ₹2,229 crore

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore in the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, flat compared to a net profit of ₹2,231 crore in the same period a year ago, due to accelerated provisioning and a one-time charge towards the new labour codes.

Its profit would have jumped 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,936 crore if not for the exceptional items. The net impact on Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated profit in Q3 was ₹540 crore for accelerated ECL provisioning and ₹167 crore for the new labour codes.

Bajaj Finserv owns a 51.32 per cent stake in Bajaj Finance. It holds 74 per cent in two unlisted subsidiaries — Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance.

Bajaj Finance, the country’s largest private sector shadow lender, reported a 6 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at ₹4,066 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26), weighed down by accelerated credit provisions and a one-time charge related to the implementation of new labour codes. During the quarter, the lender made an accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) provision of ₹1,406 crore after strengthening its provisioning framework by introducing a minimum loss-given-default floor across businesses. It also took a one-time exceptional charge of ₹265 crore towards higher gratuity liabilities arising from the new labour codes.