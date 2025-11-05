Britannia Q2 profit rises 23% to ₹654 crore on stable input costs

Bengaluru-based Britannia Industries reported a consolidated net profit growth of 23.1 per cent in the July-September quarter compared to the same period last year on the back of relatively stable commodity prices and sustained efforts to optimise costs across the value chain.

Its net profit came in at ₹654 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s revenue grew 3.7 per cent to ₹4,841 crore in Q2FY26 compared to the same period last year.

The biscuit major’s profit before interest, tax and depreciation was up 21.5 per cent at ₹1,003 crore.

“The recent GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate rationalisation announced by the government is a welcome step towards stimulating consumer demand and uplifting the overall economic sentiment in the country. However, transitional challenges arising from the GST-related changes in supply chain, trade and channels had a short-term impact on business during the latter part of the quarter, which is expected to get normalised progressively in the coming quarter,” said Varun Berry, vice chairman, managing director and chief executive officer, Britannia Industries.