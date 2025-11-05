Britannia Q2 profit rises 23% to ₹654 crore on stable input costs

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
Bengaluru-based Britannia Industries reported a consolidated net profit growth of 23.1 per cent in the July-September quarter compared to the same period last year on the back of relatively stable commodity prices and sustained efforts to optimise costs across the value chain.
Its net profit came in at ₹654 crore in Q2FY26.
The company’s revenue grew 3.7 per cent to ₹4,841 crore in Q2FY26 compared to the same period last year.
The biscuit major’s profit before interest, tax and depreciation was up 21.5 per cent at ₹1,003 crore.
“The recent GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate rationalisation announced by the government is a welcome step towards stimulating consumer demand and uplifting the overall economic sentiment in the country. However, transitional challenges arising from the GST-related changes in supply chain, trade and channels had a short-term impact on business during the latter part of the quarter, which is expected to get normalised progressively in the coming quarter,” said Varun Berry, vice chairman, managing director and chief executive officer, Britannia Industries.
Berry added, “The adjacent bakery categories of Rusk, Wafers, and Croissants continued to deliver double-digit growth for consecutive quarters despite the transitionary headwinds, driven by strong momentum in the e-commerce channel, also aiding the in-home consumption of our indulgent and impulse product range of Fudge It Cakes, Pure Magic Stars and Tarts, Jim Jam, Little Hearts amongst others.”
He also said in his outlook that looking ahead, the biscuit major aims to drive business through healthy volume-led growth as the company continues to strengthen its presence across different geographies with regional-consumer centric product and distribution strategies, price competitiveness while leveraging its brand strength to sustain market leadership amid proliferation of multiple local players in different states and regions.
