Saregama Q2 results: Profit dips 2% to ₹43.8 crore, revenue falls 5%

Saregama India Ltd, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 43.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 44.9 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell 5 per cent to Rs 230 crore from Rs 241.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, mainly due to a sharp drop in the video content segment, the company informed bourses.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 60.1 crore, marginally higher than Rs 59.3 crore a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose slightly by 1 per cent to Rs 84.7 crore, maintaining a healthy margin of 37 per cent.