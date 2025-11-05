Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Saregama Q2 results: Profit dips 2% to ₹43.8 crore, revenue falls 5%

Saregama Q2 results: Profit dips 2% to ₹43.8 crore, revenue falls 5%

Saregama's board declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for the quarter

Saregama
Revenue from operations fell 5 per cent to Rs 230 crore from Rs 241.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, mainly due to a sharp drop in the video content segment, the company informed bourses.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Saregama India Ltd, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 43.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 44.9 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell 5 per cent to Rs 230 crore from Rs 241.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, mainly due to a sharp drop in the video content segment, the company informed bourses.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 60.1 crore, marginally higher than Rs 59.3 crore a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose slightly by 1 per cent to Rs 84.7 crore, maintaining a healthy margin of 37 per cent.

Segment-wise, music (licensing and artiste management) revenue grew 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 165.3 crore, supported by successful releases and strong brand tie-ups. The retail business, led by its Carvaan music players, saw a modest 2 per cent decline to Rs 20.7 crore, while the video segment revenue dropped sharply by 70 per cent to Rs 21.8 crore due to fewer film and digital releases.

The live events vertical, however, surged to Rs 22.2 crore from just Rs 0.6 crore a year earlier, reflecting growing momentum in experiential entertainment.

Saregama's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motherson Sumi Q2 results: Profit rises 8.55% to ₹165 cr, revenue up 18.75%

TeamLease Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 12% to ₹27.5 cr, revenue up 8%

P&G Health Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to Rs 89 crore, sales up 3%

CSB Bank Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs 160 crore on strong income growth

Embassy REIT profit drops 84% in Q2FY26 even as revenue rises 13%

Topics :Company NewsSaregamaQ2 results

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story