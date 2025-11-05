RBL Bank Q2 results: Profit up 16% to ₹160 cr, NII jumps 15% to Rs 424 cr

RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 160 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,458 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,064 crore in the same period of the last year, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of Rs 1,109 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 865 crore a year ago.

The net interest income (NII) improved to Rs 424 crore from Rs 367 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, registering a 15 per cent growth.