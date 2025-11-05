RBL Bank Q2 results: Profit up 16% to ₹160 cr, NII jumps 15% to Rs 424 cr

RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 160 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.
The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its total income increased to Rs 1,458 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,064 crore in the same period of the last year, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank earned an interest income of Rs 1,109 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 865 crore a year ago.
The net interest income (NII) improved to Rs 424 crore from Rs 367 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, registering a 15 per cent growth.
Its operating profit increased by 39 per cent to Rs 279 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 200 crore in Q2 FY25.
With regard to asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 1.81 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 1.68 per cent a year ago.
However, net NPAs or bad loans declined 0.52 per cent from 0.69 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
