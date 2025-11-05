Motherson Sumi Q2 results: Profit rises 8.55% to ₹165 cr, revenue up 18.75%

Motherson Sumi Wiring India on Wednesday reported an 8.55 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 165 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 152 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased to Rs 2,762 crore for the September quarter against Rs 2,326 crore in the year-ago period, Motherson Sumi Wiring India said in a statement.

"Our ability to consistently outperform the industry is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams. The ramp-up of our Greenfield projects is underway and is aligned with the ICE and EV program ramp-up plans of our customers," Motherson Sumi Wiring India Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal stated.