Central Bank of India Q1 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹1,169 cr on lower NPAs

State-owned Central Bank of India on Saturday posted a 33 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,169 crore during the first quarter of this financial year, aided by improvement in core income and decline in bad debts.

The Mumbai-based bank had earned a net profit of Rs 880 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 10,374 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 9,500 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 8,589 crore, as compared to Rs 8,335 crore in the June quarter FY25.

During the period under review, operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 2,304 crore, as compared to Rs 1,933 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.13 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 4.54 per cent a year ago. Gross advance increased by 9.97 per cent to Rs 2,75,595 crore from Rs 2,50,615 crore at the end of June 2024. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.49 per cent, as against 0.73 per cent in the year-ago period.