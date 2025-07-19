Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Central Bank of India Q1 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹1,169 cr on lower NPAs

The total income rose to Rs 10,374 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 9,500 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing

central bank of India
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 17.6 per cent, from 15.6 per cent in the same quarter of FY25. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
State-owned Central Bank of India on Saturday posted a 33 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,169 crore during the first quarter of this financial year, aided by improvement in core income and decline in bad debts.

The Mumbai-based bank had earned a net profit of Rs 880 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 10,374 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 9,500 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 8,589 crore, as compared to Rs 8,335 crore in the June quarter FY25.

During the period under review, operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 2,304 crore, as compared to Rs 1,933 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.13 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 4.54 per cent a year ago.

Gross advance increased by 9.97 per cent to Rs 2,75,595 crore from Rs 2,50,615 crore at the end of June 2024.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.49 per cent, as against 0.73 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provisions and contingencies halved to Rs 521 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 1,191 crore in the same period a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 97.02 per cent, from 96.17 per cent, an improvement of 85 basis points.

At the same time, Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 1.02 per cent for June 2025, from 0.82 per cent at June 2024, registering an improvement of 20 bps, it said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 17.6 per cent, from 15.6 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

Total business grew by 10.84 per cent to Rs 7,04,485 crore from Rs 6,35,564 crore at the end of June 2024.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

