Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

L&T Finance posts Rs 701 crore consolidated net profit in Q1FY26, a 2% rise YoY, as NIM plus fees decline and disbursements dip in rural segment

Larsen & Toubro
Elaborating on segment-wise performance, the company said disbursements in Rural Business Finance stood at Rs 5,618 crore in Q1FY26, down 3% YoY. The outstanding book saw a 3% YoY increase to Rs 26,616 crore at the end of June 2025
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
L&T Finance Ltd (LTF) posted a mere two per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 701 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY26) amid moderation in its net interest margins (NIM) and fees.
 
Its net profit was Rs 686 crore in Q1 of the previous year.
 
LTF, the lending unit of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd, posted a six per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated total income at Rs 2,548 crore in Q1FY26. Its NIM plus fees and other income declined to 10.22 per cent in Q1FY26 from 11.08 per cent in Q1FY25, LTF said in a statement.
 
The consolidated loan book size grew by 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.02 trillion at the end of June 2025 from Rs 88,717 crore a year ago. It added a secured high yield product (gold loans) to its loan portfolio in Q1Fy26.
 
Sudipta Roy, managing director & chief executive officer, LTF said, “In a challenging quarter, the company remained focused on outcomes and achieved a resilient performance while showcasing ability to manage market headwinds." 
 
The impetus remains on risk calibrated business growth with a sharp focus on a strong asset quality, laying the foundation for a sustainable and predictable growth, he added.
 
Elaborating on segment-wise performance, the company said the disbursement in rural business finance was Rs 5,618 crore in Q1FY26, down three per cent. The outstanding book saw three per cent growth at Rs 26,616 crore at the end of June 2025.
 
In the farmer finance business, the disbursements were up 16 per cent to Rs 2,200 crore in Q1FY26. The outstanding book also grew by 11 per cent to Rs 15,756 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 14,204 crore a year ago, LTF said.
 
In the housing finance and loans against property (LAP) segment, the disbursements were up 24 per cent to Rs 2,780 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,245 crore in Q1FY24. The outstanding loan book grew 33 per cent to Rs 26,464 crore. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Q1 profit soars 78.3% on windfall from Asian Paints stake sale

South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

Q1 results: User addition helps Jio log 25% profit jump, 15% rise in Arpu

L&T Finance Q1FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

Topics :L&T Q1 resultsLarsen & Toubro

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story