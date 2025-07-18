L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

L&T Finance Ltd (LTF) posted a mere two per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 701 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY26) amid moderation in its net interest margins (NIM) and fees.

Its net profit was Rs 686 crore in Q1 of the previous year.

LTF, the lending unit of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd, posted a six per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated total income at Rs 2,548 crore in Q1FY26. Its NIM plus fees and other income declined to 10.22 per cent in Q1FY26 from 11.08 per cent in Q1FY25, LTF said in a statement.