Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JK Cement, Reliance Power, Punjab & Sind Bank and Union Bank of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Among other companies expected to declare their Q1 results are Central Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank Ltd, High Energy Batteries India Ltd, India Cements Ltd, and RBL Bank Ltd. Q1 preview for HDFC Bank Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) project HDFC Bank’s net interest income (NII) to rise 5.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹31,408.4 crore in Q1FY26, citing loan growth trailing the industry average. On a sequential basis, this would mark a 2.1 per cent decline from ₹32,065.8 crore in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Preview: HDFC Bank to announce Q1 results, bonus share, dividend on July 19 The bank is working to improve its loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), which has now reached nearly 95 per cent. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect a steady quarter for HDFC Bank, projecting mid-to-high single-digit growth in both NII and net profit. According to their estimates, HDFC Bank could post an NII of ₹31,900 crore in the June quarter, up 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹29,837.1 crore in Q1FY25. With other income estimated at ₹12,160 crore, the bank’s total revenue for Q1FY26 is expected to reach ₹44,060 crore.

Markets end lower amid volatility on July 18 Indian equity benchmark indices ended sharply lower on July 18 after a volatile trading session, weighed down by losses in Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Weak investor sentiment was further impacted by FII selling, global uncertainty over US Fed policy, and rising crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex declined 501.5 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 81,757.73, while the Nifty50 dropped 143 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,968.4. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.7 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.82 per cent.