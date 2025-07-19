Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NII growth pushes YES Bank's Q1FY26 net profit 59% higher to ₹801 crore YoY

NII growth pushes YES Bank's Q1FY26 net profit 59% higher to ₹801 crore YoY

While non-interest income grew 5.7 per cent, net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of a bank's profitability, remained steady in Q1FY26 at 2.5 per cent

YES BANK
The bank reported a loan growth of 5 per cent YoY to ₹2.41 trillion
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Private sector lender YES Bank’s net profit rose by 59 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to ₹801 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII), and up from ₹502 crore reported in the same period last year.
 
Sequentially, the profit of the lender was up 8.5 per cent from ₹738 crore in Q4FY25.
 
NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 5.7 per cent YoY to ₹2,371 crore during the quarter, while non-interest income was up 46.12 per cent to ₹1,752 crore.
 
The lender’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of a bank's profitability, remained steady in Q1FY26 at 2.5 per cent, the same as Q4FY25. 
Provisions made by the bank rose 34 per cent YoY to ₹284 crore in Q1FY26, but were down sequentially.
 
The asset quality of the lender was stable, with Gross Non-Performing Assets Ratio (GNPA) flat at 1.60 per cent as of June 30, 2025, compared to last quarter (Q4FY25). The Net NPA Ratio was also flat at 0.30 per cent as of June 30, 2025, compared to the end of March 2025.
 
The bank reported a loan growth of 5 per cent YoY to ₹2.41 trillion, while deposits grew by 4.1 per cent YoY to ₹2.75 trillion. The share of current and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits was 32.8 per cent at the end of the June quarter, slightly higher than the 30.8 per cent a year ago. 
“The bank entered the new financial year on a strong footing and delivered a robust performance with net profit rising to ₹801 crore, marking a 59.4 per cent YoY growth,” said Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank.
 
“Key metrics such as return on assets (0.8 per cent), PPoP (₹1,358 crore), and NIM (2.5 per cent) showed notable improvement. Asset quality remained stable, CASA witnessed healthy growth, and CET1 strengthened to 14 per cent,” he added.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

Reliance Q1 profit soars 78.3% on windfall from Asian Paints stake sale

South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

Topics :Company ResultsYES BankQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story