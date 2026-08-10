Demand growth, execution likely to drive Titan's outperformance

The domestic jewellery segment grew 38.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on the back of a 5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in buyers and a 31 per cent uptick in average ticket size. The gains in the jewellery business came despite a temporary impact on demand in May due to the Prime Minister’s advisory, changes in Customs duty and Adhika-masa, an additional lunar month in the Hindu calendar that is considered inauspicious for certain purchases and ceremonies. However, sales rebounded sharply in June with the resumption of wedding-led purchases. The positive from a margin perspective is that overall buyer growth in studded jewellery (including CaratLane) was higher than buyer growth in plain gold jewellery in Q1FY27.