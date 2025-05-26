Gillette India net profit rises 60% to ₹159 cr, revenue grows 12%

Gillette India Limited (GIL) reported a net profit increase of 60 per cent to ₹159 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The revenue from operations rose by 12 per cent to ₹767.47 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹680.74 crore in the March quarter last year. GIL concluded FY 2024-25 with sales of ₹767 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent growth over the prior year. The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹47 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming 41st Annual General Meeting. Including the interim dividend of ₹65 per share, the total dividend for the fiscal year amounts to ₹112 per share.

The company also changed its financial year timeline. “Effective this year, we have changed our financial year from 1 July – 30 June to 1 April – 31 March. The current financial year of the company covers a period of nine months, from 1 July 2024 to 31 March 2025,” it said.

The company’s performance has therefore been indexed versus the comparable nine-month period in the previous year (1 July 2023 to 31 March 2024). The performance versus a 12-month past fiscal will not be comparable.

For the nine months ended 31 March 2025, GIL posted sales of ₹2,235 crore, representing a 12 per cent increase compared to the corresponding nine-month period last year. “Driven by strong topline growth as well as deliberate productivity interventions to fuel superiority across the portfolio,” the company said in an exchange filing.

V Kumar, Managing Director, GIL, said, “The growth has been led by our Grooming category. The consistent results year-on-year have been enabled by our teams’ superior execution of the integrated strategy which we remain committed to – a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation – all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”