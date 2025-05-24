Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NTPC Q4 results: Profit rises nearly 22% to Rs 7,897 cr, declares dividend

NTPC Q4 results: Profit rises nearly 22% to Rs 7,897 cr, declares dividend

State-run NTPC reports 22% rise in Q4 profit to ₹7,897 cr; FY25 net up at ₹23,953 cr. The company's performance for the full financial year 2024-25 reflected continued growth

NTPC Limited, NTPC
NTPC Limited
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
State-owned power producer NTPC Ltd has posted a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, supported by improved operational performance.
 
For the quarter ending March 2025, NTPC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,897.14 crore, marking an increase of almost 22 per cent compared to ₹6,490.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company’s operational income for the March quarter also rose, reaching ₹49,833.70 crore, up from ₹47,628.19 crore reported during the same period last year.

Annual performance: Profit and revenue growth

NTPC, operating under the Ministry of Power, holds the distinction of being India’s largest power generation utility.
 
The company's performance for the full financial year 2024-25 reflected continued growth. The net profit rose to ₹23,953.15 crore, improving from ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, the company’s total operational income climbed to ₹1,88,138.06 crore from ₹1,78,524.80 crore year-on-year.
 
The company’s Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of 33.50% (₹3.35 per share) for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. This is in addition to two interim dividends of ₹2.50 per share each, which were disbursed in November and February.

Earlier this week, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), the renewable energy arm of NTPC, also posted around three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter, driven by higher income.
 
It had posted a net profit of Rs 80.95 crore in January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a filing. Expenses stood at Rs 444.63 crore as against Rs 425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
During FY25, the company also completed its initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issuance of 92,63.29,669 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The IPO raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore and the company's equity shares were subsequently listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
Topics :NTPCQ4 ResultsPower SectorNTPC growthinitial public offerings

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

