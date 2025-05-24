NTPC Q4 results: Profit rises nearly 22% to Rs 7,897 cr, declares dividend

State-owned power producer NTPC Ltd has posted a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, supported by improved operational performance.

For the quarter ending March 2025, NTPC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,897.14 crore, marking an increase of almost 22 per cent compared to ₹6,490.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s operational income for the March quarter also rose, reaching ₹49,833.70 crore, up from ₹47,628.19 crore reported during the same period last year.

Annual performance: Profit and revenue growth

NTPC, operating under the Ministry of Power, holds the distinction of being India’s largest power generation utility.

The company's performance for the full financial year 2024-25 reflected continued growth. The net profit rose to ₹23,953.15 crore, improving from ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, the company’s total operational income climbed to ₹1,88,138.06 crore from ₹1,78,524.80 crore year-on-year.

The company’s Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of 33.50% (₹3.35 per share) for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. This is in addition to two interim dividends of ₹2.50 per share each, which were disbursed in November and February.

Also Read

NTPC Green Energy records 3X rise in profit

Earlier this week, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), the renewable energy arm of NTPC, also posted around three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter, driven by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 80.95 crore in January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a filing. Expenses stood at Rs 444.63 crore as against Rs 425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

During FY25, the company also completed its initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issuance of 92,63.29,669 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The IPO raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore and the company's equity shares were subsequently listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).