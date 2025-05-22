HFCL Q4 results: Net loss at ₹83 crore, revenue declines 39% to ₹800 crore

Telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL has reported a net loss of ₹83 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, compared to a net profit of ₹109 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹800 crore in Q4 FY25, down from ₹1,326 crore in Q4 FY24. ALSO READ: Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹2,153.9 cr, revenue up 8% “FY25 was a year of both strategic advancement and transitional challenges,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL. “While our financial performance was impacted by the downturn in the optical fibre cable demand, margin pressure from newly launched telecom products, and slower customer offtake in our EPC business, we remained focused on strengthening the foundations for long-term growth.”

Despite the weak quarterly results, the Board of Directors has declared a 10 per cent dividend for FY25, translating to ₹0.10 per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each.

In Q4 FY25, the company posted a negative EBITDA of ₹22.33 crore, a sharp reversal from ₹171.89 crore in Q3FY25 and ₹209.29 crore in Q4 FY24, underscoring a significant deterioration in operating performance.

For the full year FY25, HFCL reported revenue of ₹4,064.52 crore, down 8.97 per cent from ₹4,465.05 crore in FY24.

Annual EBITDA stood at ₹506.75 crore, down 25.71 per cent from ₹682.13 crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin contracted by 281 basis points to 12.47 per cent in FY25, compared to 15.28 per cent in FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) declined sharply to ₹173.26 crore in FY25, down 48.67 per cent from ₹337.52 crore in FY24. The PAT margin narrowed to 4.26 per cent, compared to 7.56 per cent a year ago, signalling reduced overall profitability.