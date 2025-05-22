Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Deepak Fertilisers Q4 results: PAT jumps 20.7% to ₹277 cr on higher income

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company posted a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 944.67 crore from Rs 467.56 crore in the previous year

Despite a capex of Rs 655 crore in FY25, the company's net debt reduced to Rs 3,305 crore from Rs 3,426 crore on healthy cash generation. | Photo: Shutterstock
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) on Thursday posted a 20.74 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs  277.66 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on higher income.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 229.96 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income rose 26 per cent to Rs 2,716.99 crore during the January-March quarter of 2024-25, from Rs 2,158.56 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses remained higher at Rs 2,396.99 crore against Rs 1,862.20 crore.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company posted a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 944.67 crore from Rs 467.56 crore in the previous year.

The company said its strategic investments are on track. The overall progress in the TAN project in Gopalpur is at 75 per cent, and the same for the Nitric Acid project in Dahej is at 48 per cent.

Bulk fertiliser manufactured sales volume in Q4 surged 68 per cent, driven by increased adoption of the innovative crop focus nutrient solution, it added.

Despite a capex of Rs 655 crore in FY25, the company's net debt reduced to Rs 3,305 crore from Rs 3,426 crore on healthy cash generation.

DFPCL Chairman and Managing Director SC Mehta said, "With an above-average monsoon forecast, we expect robust Kharif season demand for crop-specific solutions".

Mining chemicals growth from FY25 is likely to continue into FY26, driven by increasing power demand and infrastructure investments. The health sector is projected to expand, supported by government and private initiatives, boosting our pharma/speciality chemicals portfolio, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

