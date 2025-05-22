Lincoln Pharma posts Rs 11.62 cr profit for Jan-Mar; revenue at Rs 161 cr

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 11.62 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25 and said it is building a portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments, particularly in women's healthcare and dermatology.

The Ahmedabad-based company in a statement said that it focuses on expanding its global footprint by registering new products for export and also building a portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments.

The pharma company had reported a net profit of Rs 18.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 161.30 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 149.51 crore in the year-ago period.

"The company remain committed to net debt-free and continues to leverage strategic product launches in both domestic and international markets to strengthen our market presence," Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Mahendra Patel said.

For the full fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 82.44 crore against Rs 93.36 crore in FY24. Total revenue rose to Rs 645.70 crore in FY25 from Rs 614.97 crore in FY24.

"With a clear focus on operational excellence and geographic expansion, we are well-positioned to achieve our Rs 750 crore revenue target by FY26, Patel said.