HPCL posts 35% rise in Q3 profit at ₹40.7 billion on lower crude prices

Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, ‍supported by higher ​refining margins as crude prices dropped.

The Mumbai-based firm's standalone net profit rose 34.7 per cent to 40.72 billion rupees ($444.5 million) in the three months ended December 31. HPCL's quarterly gross refining margin - the profit from making refined products from ​one barrel of oil - improved to $8.85 per barrel from $6.01 reported a year ago.

KEY CONTEXT

Global Brent crude oil prices - used by refiners as a raw material - dropped more than 9 per cent in the October-December quarter, pushing up margins.