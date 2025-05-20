Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HT Media Q4 results: Profit rises to Rs 51.36 cr, revenue at Rs 513.57 cr

In FY25, Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 1,805.63 crore as against Rs 1,694.72 crore in FY24

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 527.47 crore, as compared to Rs 513.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago
HT Media Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.36 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 31 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, HT Media Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from the operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 513.57 crore as compared to Rs 464.41 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 527.47 crore, as compared to Rs 513.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment clocked revenue of Rs 373.29 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 375.97 crore in the year-ago period, while radio broadcast and entertainment clocked Rs 81.98 crore as compared to Rs 47.57 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Digital segment registered revenue of Rs 58.28 crore as compared to Rs 43.21 crore in the fourth quarter previous fiscal.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.2 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to a consolidated net loss of Rs 91.38 crore in the previous year, according to the filing.

In FY25, Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 1,805.63 crore as against Rs 1,694.72 crore in FY24.

