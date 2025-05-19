IRB Infra Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.7% to ₹214.72 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra), the country’s biggest road operator, reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit (after tax) for the March quarter of FY25, with profit standing at ₹214.72 crore compared to ₹188.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Further, in Q4 FY25, the Mumbai-based company’s total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,149.24 crore, up by about 4.3 per cent YoY.

During the quarter under review, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by nearly 20 per cent YoY to ₹1,066.5 crore.

In FY25, the company’s revenue grew marginally by 2.8 per cent, while profit surged from ₹606 crore in FY24 to ₹6,480.7 crore in FY25, largely due to exceptional gains of ₹5,804 crore realised in Q3 FY25.

Earlier, IRB Infra and its private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) associate—IRB Infrastructure Trust—collectively registered a 23 per cent toll revenue growth in FY25 over FY24. Toll revenue for FY25 stood at ₹6,360 crore.

The company noted that this toll revenue growth significantly exceeded the national YoY toll revenue growth of 12.5 per cent for FY25. Its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.59x as of FY25.

Currently, IRB has an asset base of ₹80,000 crore spread across 12 Indian states under the parent company and two InvITs. It holds a 10 per cent market share in pan-India toll revenue, with assets having a weighted average residual concession life of 21 years.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 6.11 per cent, while profit declined by 96.44 per cent, owing to the one-time exceptional gains booked in Q3 FY25.