Q4 results today: NHPC, Dixon Tech, Hindalco on May 20; see full list

Zydus Lifesciences, Fortis Healthcare, NHPC, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will be among 146 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 20. These companies will also announce their performance report for the full financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Dixon Technologies, Hindalco Industries, and NHPC will also be releasing their quarterly and annual performance reports today, along with Aster DM Healthcare, Whirlpool of India, Gland Pharma, United Spirits, and EIH.

Market overview May 20

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed lower on Monday , May 19, due to profit booking at higher levels. The Sensex declined by 271.17 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 82,059.42. Leading laggards included Eternal (down 3 per cent), Infosys (down 1.95 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.20 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 1.19 per cent), and Asian Paints (down 0.98 per cent).

Investors are now focused on corporate earnings, as the market has turned stock-specific in the absence of strong broader cues. Borana Weaves’ mainline IPO opens today, aiming to raise ₹144.89 crore.

As of 7:55 am on Tuesday, GIFT Nifty futures were up 103 points at 25,080.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 20