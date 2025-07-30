IIFL Finance Q1 net profit drops 19% on higher impairment provisions

IIFL Finance Ltd’s consolidated net profit declined by 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 274.2 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), due to a sharp rise in impairment provisions.

Its net interest income (NII) shrank by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 976.5 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,005 crore in Q1FY25. However, non-fund-based income grew by 74 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 661.4 crore.

Loan losses and provisions — impairment on financial instruments — more than doubled to Rs 512.46 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) inched up to 2.3 per cent at the end of June 2025, from 2.2 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs rose to 1.1 per cent from 1.0 per cent in the same period.