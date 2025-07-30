IndiGo Q1 profit down 20.5% on airspace curbs, AI171 crash fallout

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that its consolidated net profit dropped 20.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,174.9 crore in the first quarter of 2025–26 due to airspace restrictions, geopolitical disruptions, and the impact of the AI171 crash, which led to widespread flight cancellations and depressed ticket yields.

“The June quarter was marked by a series of external impactful events. Geopolitical events, airspace restrictions, and the unfortunate accident in Indian aviation led to higher flight and passenger cancellations and a moderation in yields,” said Gaurav Negi, chief financial officer, IndiGo.

Yield refers to the average fare paid per passenger per kilometre flown. Pakistan has shut its airspace for Indian carriers since April 24, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

Despite these disruptions, the airline carried 12 per cent more passengers during the quarter, clocking 31 million travellers — double the industry growth of 6 per cent. “Amid a series of external challenges, we delivered a robust growth of 12 per cent in passengers served. This was double the growth of the industry, which stood at 6 per cent, highlighting the strength of our network and execution,” Negi said. ALSO READ: India bets on AI to build first $10 bn cybersecurity firm by 2030 He acknowledged that profits took a hit from broader geopolitical headwinds, although lower fuel prices offered some respite. “While profitability was impacted by the ongoing geopolitical headwinds, this was partially offset by a favourable fuel price environment,” he added.

The airline saw a relatively strong start to the quarter, but conditions deteriorated in May and June. “While a large part of April performed well, May and June were marked by significant geopolitical headwinds, which led to a significant number of cancellations and did not allow normalisation of yields,” Negi said. Total income for the quarter rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21,542.6 crore. Operationally, IndiGo inducted eight new aircraft during the quarter while making progress on reducing reliance on wet-leased planes. “We inducted eight planes during the quarter... Further, as we mentioned in the last conference call with analysts, the number of grounded aircraft remains stable in the 40s. And with the reduction in the number of groundings, we have started returning damp leases (wet-leased aircraft) and have redelivered 16 damp-leased aircraft this quarter,” Negi said.

The airline is keeping its fleet plans flexible. “We remain open to inducting additional wet-leased aircraft based on the demand and supply situation going forward,” he added. Chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said the quarter was marked by severe turbulence, including the tragic AI171 accident and airspace curbs. The closure of many airports across northern and western India, following India’s anti-terror military Operation Sindoor on May 7, forced the airline to cancel up to 170 flights a day. Elbers said the airline has begun long-haul services to Europe, launching flights to Amsterdam and Manchester in early July. Given strong demand, IndiGo will double its frequency to Amsterdam and add a fourth weekly flight to Manchester. A reciprocal codeshare with KLM will also expand the airline’s reach across Europe.

After debuting on the Delhi–Mumbai route late last year, IndiGo’s business class product (called Stretch) has now been extended to flights to Bangkok and will soon launch on routes to Singapore and Dubai. Elbers said the market response has been encouraging, with load factors improving gradually. On the domestic front, IndiGo recently began operations from Hindon airport in Delhi and is looking to expand its network further. The airline’s loyalty programme, launched late last year, has now amassed 3.8 million members. Elbers said this, combined with long-haul flying, a tailored premium product, and ongoing network expansion, positions IndiGo strongly to tap into India’s aviation growth story.